Mission:
Al-omran is Development, Establishment, Cultivation, and Stewardship. It is sympathetic cooperation, tempered rationally, and trust in the moral depth of human endeavor.
-
Publishing an Islamic journal in both Arabic, and English disseminating Islamic thought in an objective manner free of fanaticism and partisanship in an attempt to establish justice on earth.
-
Attempting to understand the real role of individuals and their interactions in establishing civilization.
-
Critically examining the ideas, trends, philosophies, and ideologies presented in the name of Islam in an effort to develop a rigorous, yet inclusive Islamic narrative.
-
Providing a forum for introducing and discussing the revivalist Islamic thinkers relevant to the Muslims in North America, both immigrant and indigenous, irrespective of where such thinkers live and work.
-
Encouraging revivalist Islamic thinkers among immigrant population in North America and the rest of the world to bring out the true contribution of Islam to civilization.
-
Addressing, with a constructive critical mentality, the intellectual and practical issues facing Muslims and their wider societies.
-
Al-Omran upholds communication in both languages while stressing the importance of the Quranic language as the common denominator of all Muslims irrespective of their birthplaces.
Publisher/Editor-in-chief (Ahmed K. Zebian)
- Born in Mdoukha-Bekaa Valley - Lebanon
- President of the cultural council of Rashayya district
- Ex-secretary general of the Arab socialist Union (Nasserite, political party)
- Ex-secretary of many social and educational organizations
- Founder and owner of Al-Omran magazine
- Some past work (part 1, part 2, part 3)