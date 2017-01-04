Mission: Al-omran is Development, Establishment, Cultivation, and Stewardship. It is sympathetic cooperation, tempered rationally, and trust in the moral depth of human endeavor. Publishing an Islamic journal in both Arabic, and English disseminating Islamic thought in an objective manner free of fanaticism and partisanship in an attempt to establish justice on earth.

Attempting to understand the real role of individuals and their interactions in establishing civilization.

Critically examining the ideas, trends, philosophies, and ideologies presented in the name of Islam in an effort to develop a rigorous, yet inclusive Islamic narrative.

Providing a forum for introducing and discussing the revivalist Islamic thinkers relevant to the Muslims in North America, both immigrant and indigenous, irrespective of where such thinkers live and work.

Encouraging revivalist Islamic thinkers among immigrant population in North America and the rest of the world to bring out the true contribution of Islam to civilization.

Addressing, with a constructive critical mentality, the intellectual and practical issues facing Muslims and their wider societies.

Al-Omran upholds communication in both languages while stressing the importance of the Quranic language as the common denominator of all Muslims irrespective of their birthplaces. Publisher/Editor-in-chief (Ahmed K. Zebian) - Born in Mdoukha-Bekaa Valley - Lebanon - President of the cultural council of Rashayya district - Ex-secretary general of the Arab socialist Union (Nasserite, political party) - Ex-secretary of many social and educational organizations - Founder and owner of Al-Omran magazine - Some past work (part 1, part 2, part 3)